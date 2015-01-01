|
Citation
|
Feinn R, Armeli S, Tennen H. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37070645
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: To examine whether individual differences in intensive longitudinal data-derived affective dynamics (i.e. positive and negative affect variability and inertia and positive affect-negative affect bipolarity) - posited to be indicative of emotion dysregulation - are uniquely related to drinking level and affect-regulation drinking motives after controlling for mean levels of affective states.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Affect dynamics; affect regulation; drinking motivation