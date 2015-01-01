Abstract

Sexual minority women (SMW; e.g., lesbian, bisexual) report higher rates of almost every negative physical health (e.g., asthma, arthritis, cardiovascular disease), mental health (e.g., depression, anxiety), and substance use outcome compared to heterosexual women. Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have been identified as risk factors for negative health outcomes. Despite this, no study to date has synthesized existing literature examining ACEs and health outcomes among SMW. This gap is important because SMW are significantly more likely than heterosexual women to report every type of ACE and a higher total number of ACEs. Therefore, using a scoping review methodology, we sought to expand understanding of the relationship between ACEs and health outcomes among SMW. Using the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for. Scoping Reviews protocol, we searched five databases: Web of Science, PsycInfo, CINAHL, PubMed, and Embase for studies published between January 2000 and June 2021 that examined mental health, physical health, and/or substance use risk factors and outcomes among adult cisgender SMW who report ACEs. Our search yielded 840 unique results. Studies were screened independently by two authors to determine eligibility, and 42 met full inclusion criteria. Our findings provide strong evidence that ACEs are an important risk factor for multiple negative mental health and substance use outcomes among SMW. However, findings were mixed with respect to some health risk behaviors and physical health outcomes among SMW, highlighting the need for future research to clarify these relationships.

Language: en