Abstract

Experiencing victimization, such as cyberbullying, discriminatory harassment, or bullying in adolescence is associated with health risk behaviours. However, inconsistent findings in the literature examining the associations between different types of victimization and binge drinking and smoking exist. This study investigated the association between nine types of victimization experiences and (a) binge drinking and (b) smoking among boys and girls in grades 7 to 12. Data were from the 2012/13 Manitoba Youth Health Survey that included 475 participating schools and 64,174 students. Students in grades 7 to 12 completed the survey at school. Logistic regression models were used to examine the relationships between victimization experiences and binge drinking and smoking. All analyses were stratified by gender and grade groups. All nine types of victimization experiences among boys and girls in grades 7 to 12 were significantly associated with binge drinking and smoking. Overall, a dose-response trend was observed with increasing experiences of victimization related to greater odds of binge drinking and smoking for boys and girls in grades 7 to 9.



FINDINGS indicate that specific victimization experiences are associated with increased odds of binge drinking and smoking among adolescents. Prevention efforts to reduce victimization and to help those who have experienced victimization need to be addressed at all grade levels as it may be associated with a reduction in risky behaviours such as binge drinking or smoking among adolescents.

Language: en