Citation
Buglass SL, Abell L, Betts LR, Hill R, Saunders J. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2021; 3(4): 287-299.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Banter, a form of social communication, is perceived to enhance social cohesion between friends in online and offline contexts. A fine line between banter and bullying behaviours exists however, with some instances of banter perceived as bullying, cyberbullying, and relational aggression. Two qualitative studies explored university students' understanding and experiences of banter. Study 1 reports the findings from a content analysis of open-ended survey responses obtained from 190 UK-based psychology undergraduate students (18-35 years; 24 male, 166 female).
Language: en
Keywords
Banter; Bullying; Cyberbullying; Focus groups; Social interactions