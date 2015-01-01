Abstract

The goal of the present study was to investigate the factor structure of the Bullying Participant Behaviors Questionnaire in an independent elementary school sample. The BPBQ is a self-report inventory that purports to measure participation or experiences in five bullying roles: perpetrator, target, assistant, defender, and outsider. The current sample included 683 primarily White 8-11-year old youth from three elementary schools in the Midwest (46% male students). Analyses generally supported the item assignments to the BPBQ five-factor model (Perpetrator, Assistant, Outsider, Target, Defender). Confirmatory factor analysis revealed that the best fitting model consisted of the two general dimensions (Pro-perpetrator, Pro-target) and five group factors: Perpetrator, Assistant, Outsider, Target, and Defender, as was observed with an independent sample of middle school students. There is general support for the factor structure of the BPBQ, but it is particularly useful if interested in the broader Pro-perpetrator and Pro-target dimensions.

