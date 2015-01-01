Abstract

Bullying-related behaviors have been a problem in schools for decades. Unfortunately, engagement in such behavior is associated with a variety of poor outcomes, and thus, it is important to understand the mechanisms behind this phenomenon as well as associated variables, such as perceived teacher support and classmate support. Importantly, research has shown that both types of support are associated with engagement in bullying situations. The current study posits that teacher support will partially explain the association between classmate support and engagement in bullying participant role behaviors. Specifically, the aim of the current study was to investigate the longitudinal associations between bullying participant role behavior and perceived support from teachers and classmates. This study examined direct associations as well as the mediating effect of teacher social support on the association of classmate social support and five bullying participant role behaviors. Data were gathered in the fall of 2015 and the spring of 2016 at a midwestern middle school from 631 students. Analyses indicated that teacher support significantly mediated the association of classmate support and bullying, assisting, and outsider behavior.

