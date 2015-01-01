SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Potard C, Kubiszewski V, Combes C, Henry A, Pochon R, Roy A. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2022; 4(2): 144-159.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s42380-021-00095-6

unavailable

The aim of the present study was to investigate the use of specific coping strategies by bullied adolescents, taking account of the distinction between pure victims and bully-victims, as well as gender-specific patterns. Participants were 967 adolescents aged 11-16 years, who responded to self-report questionnaires on school bullying victimization, cognitive coping, and situational coping. Adolescents in the pure victim, bully-victim, and noninvolved groups did not differ in their use of approach coping. However, pure victims and bully-victims used more avoidance coping than noninvolved adolescents. Compared with the latter, pure victims reported greater use of avoidance coping strategies such as internalizing and self-blame, while female pure victims also reported greater use of rumination. Both male and female bully-victims were characterized by higher use of blaming others and self-blame strategies, compared with the noninvolved group. In addition, rumination, catastrophizing, cognitive distancing, and externalizing scores were higher for male bully-victims than for either noninvolved participants or pure bullies. Identifying these differing coping strategies may be useful in developing more effective counselling strategies for the victims of bullying.


Adolescence; Cognitive emotion regulation; Coping; Peer victimization; School bullying

