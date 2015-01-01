|
Horton P, Lyng ST. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2022; 4(3): 175-179.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
School bullying research has a long history, stretching all the way back to a questionnaire study undertaken in the USA in the late 1800s (Burk, 1897). However, systematic school bullying research began in earnest in Scandinavia in the early 1970s with the work of Heinemann (1972) and Olweus (1978). Highlighting the extent to which research on bullying has grown exponentially since then, Smith et al. (2021) found that there were only 83 articles with the term "bully" in the title or abstract published in the Web of Science database prior to 1989. The numbers of articles found in the following decades were 458 (1990-1999), 1,996 (2000-2009), and 9,333 (2010-2019). Considering cyberbullying more specifically, Smith and Berkkun (2017, cited in Smith et al., 2021) conducted a search of Web of Science with the terms "cyber* and bully*; cyber and victim*; electronic bullying; Internet bullying; and online harassment" until the year 2015 and found that while there were no articles published prior to 2000, 538 articles were published between 2000 and 2015, with the number of articles increasing every year (p. 49).
