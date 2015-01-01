Abstract

Youth voice is acknowledged as being critical for any investigation into children and young people's (CYP) lived experiences but is particularly important for the field of cyberbullying (Cb), where technology and social media have transformed traditional bullying into behaviors which operate across both online and offline settings. The significant social and economic costs of both cyber and traditional bullying (C/B) to CYP's health, wellbeing, academic achievement, relationships, and quality of life are well documented quantitatively, however qualitative studies, which capture the voice of the individual, and lived reality of the social contexts and experiences, remain limited. This paper presents one of the first qualitative meta-studies in this research area and models the feasibility and potentiality of this methodological approach to: (1) facilitate the synthesis of discrete qualitative studies concerning youth voice and co-participatory research practices, and (2) subsequently inform and extend methodological knowledge in the cyber/bullying (C/B) and youth wellbeing domains. The convergences/differences, ethical considerations, enablers, challenges, affordances, and limitations of five of the authors' studies concerned with youth voice and co-participatory research methodologies are analyzed and synthesized to create new collective meanings and understandings. In doing so, this paper demonstrates a transdisciplinary and transformative approach: where new knowledge and unity of understanding is created which extends beyond each unique study and the discipline and domain in which it is situated.



FINDINGS from the meta-study indicate that providing youth with opportunities to shape research at all stages can empower them to design authentic preventative approaches directly relevant to their context and experiences, whilst simultaneously developing critical research and inquiry skills. This paper highlights the imperative for researchers to empower CYP as co-researchers and embrace them as change partners, simultaneously acknowledging the challenges this presents, including the shift in power of the researcher's role which occurs. It also provides a warrant for employing meta-study approaches to discrete qualitative studies to inform and extend broader research and methodological agendas.

