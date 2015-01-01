SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Paez GR, Hart TC. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2022; 4(4): 297-309.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s42380-021-00104-8

Data from the 2017 National Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System, consisting of 14,765 students, ranging in age from 12 to 18 years, were used to investigate patterns of cyberbullying victimization, with particular focus on understanding the interplay between traditional bullying victimization and other relevant predictors of cyberbullying. Through a conjunctive analysis of case configurations (CACC), results from the current study show that (1) incidents of cyberbullying cluster significantly among specific situational profiles, which are defined by the unique combination of variable attributes; (2) students most likely to be cyberbullying victims have always experienced traditional bullying, but students least likely to experience cyberbullying victimization almost never experience traditional bullying; and (3) being a victim of traditional bullying can increase the chances of cyberbullying victimization by as much as 17% in some situational contexts, but can have almost no influence on cyberbullying victimization in others. Current findings are discussed in light of existing cyberbullying scholarship and recommendations for policy and future areas of research are offered.


Conjunctive analysis of case configurations; Cyberbullying; Traditional bullying

