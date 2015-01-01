SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sutter CC, Haugen JS, Campbell LO, Jones JLT. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(1): 1-12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s42380-021-00108-4

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Bullying has become a pervasive threat for education, health, and policy. Inadequate professional development in bullying prevention and intervention has compounded this issue. Since teachers' professional development is a critical aspect in shaping supportive, healthy, and safe learning environments as well as creating and maintaining high-quality education, the purpose of this study is to gain more insight into the motivational processes that contribute to teachers' intention to participate in future anti-bullying professional development and intervene upon encountering school bullying. The study employed self-determination theory to examine associations between K-12 teachers' (N = 414) autonomous (intrinsic and identified) and controlled (introjected and external) motivation for participating in anti-bullying training and their intention to (a) participate in future anti-bullying training and (b) intervene upon encountering school bullying. Structural equation modeling revealed that, unlike controlled motivation, teachers' autonomous motivation for participating in anti-bullying training was positively related to their intention to participate in future training and intervene upon encountering school bullying, implying that school policy and professional development should foster autonomous motivation to increase intention to intervene upon encountering school bullying. Implications for professional development, educational practice, and future research are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Anti-bullying; Intention to intervene; Motivation; Self-determination theory; Teacher professional development

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print