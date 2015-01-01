Abstract

The study explored the cognitive processes of victims as depicted in their drawings of school bullying experiences. Sixty victims of school bullying in the age range of 11-12 years identified by the Illinois Victimization scale completed a drawing task that required them to depict their cognitive processes underlying victimization. A semi-structured interview was also taken to probe further about their drawings. The framework analytical method was used for the qualitative analysis of participants' data.



RESULTS showed that the cognitive processes of victim participants involved (1) attributions, (2) executive functioning, and (3) social information processing. The study opens avenues for future research on cognitive processes and implications for the school counselors and other professionals working in the area of the school-based-victimization.

Language: en