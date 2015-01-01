|
Negi R. Int. J. Bullying Prev. 2023; 5(1): 13-25.
The study explored the cognitive processes of victims as depicted in their drawings of school bullying experiences. Sixty victims of school bullying in the age range of 11-12 years identified by the Illinois Victimization scale completed a drawing task that required them to depict their cognitive processes underlying victimization. A semi-structured interview was also taken to probe further about their drawings. The framework analytical method was used for the qualitative analysis of participants' data.
Attribution; Drawings; Executive functioning; Social information processing