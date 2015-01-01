Abstract

The goal of this study was to examine the relation between students' perspectives of SEL instruction with SEL skills and peer relationships, and whether experiences of peer victimization moderated these associations. Participants included 288 ethnically and racially diverse 8th-12th grade students from the Southeast region of the USA. Self-reported ratings of their school's use of SEL instruction, personal experiences with peer relationships and peer victimization, and perceived SEL skills were gathered. Using path analysis, we found that student perceptions of SEL instruction were positively related to student SEL skills and positive perceptions of peer relationships, and the strengths of these associations were similar across boys and girls. In addition, these associations were similar for youth experiencing low, moderate, and high levels of victimization, but were especially robust for the high-victimization group. These results are interpreted in light of and in contrast to the "healthy context paradox" which suggests that efforts to promote SEL and decrease bullying may not be beneficial for students who continue to be victimized.

Language: en