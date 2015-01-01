Abstract

The advancement of research and development of effective intervention programs for workplace bullying require high-quality assessment tools. One serious limitation that research on workplace bullying in Arab countries suffers from is the absence of good measures. In this study, we examined the psychometric characteristics of the nine-item Short Negative Acts Questionnaire (S-NAQ) and proposed two cutoff scores using a sample of Omani healthcare workers (N = 256). Exploratory factor analysis identified a one-factor solution that explained 51.77% of the variance in the data (Cronbach's alpha = .90). Confirmatory factor analysis supported a one-factor solution, with a Cronbach's alpha of.92. A receiver operator characteristic curve analysis identified two cutoff scores of > 14 and > 21. Based on these two cutoff points, the participants were divided into three groups: no exposure to bullying at work, occasional exposure, and frequent exposure. Overall, the findings of this study suggest that the Arabic S-NAQ is suitable for use in many Arabic-speaking countries. However, because each of these countries has its own dialect, future research is needed to replicate our findings in other Arab countries, as well as in different work settings.

