The relationship between the built environment and individual travel behavior has been a key research theme for more than three decades. The research on the topic has significantly contributed to the theoretical understanding of the relationship and has advanced human-oriented, sustainable urban planning approaches. However, this body of work largely focuses on large cities, such as Los Angeles, Oslo, Beijing, etc. By contrast, limited attention has been paid to smaller urban or rural areas.



Macro-scale studies of impacts of the built environment on travel, vehicle ownership and/or accessibility, based on data from multiple cities/settlements



Against the backdrop of a growing urban population and vehicle stock in Indian cities, Anirudh et al. (2022) explores cities' levels of private motorized 2-wheeler and 4-wheeler ownership across urban India using a dataset from 2,075 cities surveyed in the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011. This study emphasizes city-scale attributes and identifies differences in vehicle ownership levels between cities of different sizes. Apart from confirming the significance of some conventionally...



This special issue assembles 17 research papers that examine the impact of built environment characteristics and other factors on residents' travel behavior in small cities and rural areas from multiple perspectives. The new insights help enrich and enhance our understanding. Compact urban development in smaller urban areas contributes to sustainable mobility, although its effect tends to be weaker than in larger cities. The influence of different built environment characteristics on travel...

