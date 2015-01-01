Abstract

This special issue on transportation justice was motivated by ongoing--and seemingly intractable and unjust--disparities in transportation system benefits and burdens around the world. Transportation planning and infrastructure decisions often ignore the needs of transportation-disadvantaged populations. This creates inequitable outcomes and results in situations where many cannot meet basic needs for mobility and access. In general, drivers enjoy shorter travel times, greater accessibility, and better employment outcomes than those who use other modes. Cyclists of color are more likely to be killed or injured in crashes and subject to law enforcement than white cyclists, and wealthier populations are more likely to have access to high-quality public transit than low-income residents. Furthermore, transportation's dependence on fossil fuels results in substantial greenhouse gas emissions, driving global climate change. It is well documented that the harms of climate change will fall on society's most vulnerable. Our transportation systems, travel behaviors, and policies are therefore critical sites for advancing and implementing equity and justice ideals--creating a world where people have true access to the transportation resources they need to lead meaningful, joyful, fulfilling, and dignified lives.



We had no preconceptions about the types of manuscripts we would receive for this special issue. Ultimately, the 20 papers included here represent the broad range of theory, methods, and substantive research questions that were being employed and pursued in this growing subfield as of late 2022...

