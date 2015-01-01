Abstract

This study aims to clarify the influence of residential population density on people's non-motorized travel in relation to the effects of people's space-time activity patterns. It conceptualizes individual space-time activities and identifies five typical patterns using one month of mobile phone data of 1.85 million users in Guangzhou, China. Two major findings were obtained from the hierarchical linear modelling. First, the non-motorized travel rate of residents living in the same place varies greatly with their space-time activity patterns, and the variation over different activity patterns is greater than that over space. Residents with more flexible activity patterns are more likely to undertake non-motorized travel. Second, a higher population density is associated with a lower proportion of the whole-day-flexible residents, which indirectly reduces the non-motorized travel rate. These findings partly explain the diminishing promoting effect of population density on non-motorized travel in high-density areas and highlight the importance of reshaping people's space-time activity patterns in promoting non-motorized travel.

