Abstract

The demand for larger, heavier, and high range battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is growing. When relying on car utilization, smaller cars with sufficient battery range for typical daily distances could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, consumption of raw materials and pedestrian fatalities. Within our stated preference study with 844 participants, we used a combination of push and pull measures to motivate conventional car users to switch to a small BEV for everyday trips and mobility services for long-range trips. Our results suggest that up to 30% of conventional car owners would be open to switch to a small BEV in combination with mobility services. This can be increased to 41% through improved charging possibilities at home and at work. Combined with a fundamental CO2 tax on fuel, up to 67% would switch. The results are relevant for transport planners and politicians in designing efficient strategies to increase the uptake of small BEVs.

