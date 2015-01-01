Abstract

This study evaluates if and to what extent shared e-scooters can enhance public transit and reduce driving. Survey results from Washington D.C. and Los Angeles confirm that many have used shared e-scooters to connect with transit and to replace car trips. Mode choice models further suggest that males, non-Whites, and people without a college degree are more inclined to use shared e-scooters. The stated preference for combined use of shared e-scooters and transit ("scoot-N-ride") is stronger among non-White respondents, but it does not differ by gender, age, income, or education. Moreover, we find that "e-scooter + transit" bundled pricing can effectively promote scoot-N-ride. Finally, while survey respondents intend to use shared e-scooters for short trips only, they are willing to use scoot-N-ride for medium-to-long trips. We call for coordination between transit agencies and e-scooter operators to maximize the potential for shared micromobility to enhance transit and reduce driving.

Language: en