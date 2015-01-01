Abstract

In the autonomous driving field, fusion of human knowledge into Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) is often based on the human demonstration recorded in a simulated environment. This limits the generalization and the feasibility of application in real-world traffic. We propose a two-stage DRL method to train a car-following agent, that modifies the policy by leveraging the real-world human driving experience and achieves performance superior to the pure DRL agent. Training a DRL agent is done within CARLA framework with Robot Operating System (ROS). For evaluation, we designed different driving scenarios to compare the proposed two-stage DRL car-following agent with other agents. After extracting the "good" behavior from the human driver, the agent becomes more efficient and reasonable, which makes this autonomous agent more suitable to Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) traffic.

Language: en