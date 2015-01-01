Abstract

Longitudinal vehicle control models, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control (CACC), have been the core component of many Automated Driving Systems (ADS) or Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). ACC and CACC systems make vehicles drive with faster reaction time and smaller following distance than manual vehicles, alleviating the congestions and attenuating traffic disturbances. Many existing ACC and CACC control models focus on three strategies that can indirectly mitigate congestions and damp traffic shockwaves: time headway suppression, stability improvement, and adaptive mode-switching control based on traffic conditions. Although congestion mitigation and shockwave damping are achievable with those control strategies, the improvement is often limited to the by-product effect of their main control objectives of headway suppression and system stability. Many adaptive models also need to calibrate many parameters for different road conditions. This paper proposes a new ACC and CACC framework that directly integrates the congestion shockwave damping and traffic congestion mitigation into the objective function of a dynamic control framework. A Model Predictive Control (MPC) based dynamic optimization framework is proposed to balance the trade-offs among multiple objectives, including safety, efficiency, shockwave, elasticity, and driver's comfort. The proposed framework is applied in both ACC and CACC platoons mixed with manual vehicles, and five different control models are explored. The stability conditions of the proposed models are derived analytically and analyzed numerically. Three experimental studies, including platoon, ring-road, and traffic simulation studies, indicate promising results of proposed models in reducing shockwave propagation speed and mitigating traffic congestion under different environments compared with existing ACC and CACC models.

