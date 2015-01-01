Abstract

The continuous growth of air traffic leads to congestion in the surrounding area of airport. The optimization of the air traffic in this area requires the improvement of management strategies, especially for the arrival air traffic. SESAR has proposed the concept of Extended-Arrival MANagement (E-AMAN), which aims to plan the arrival streams from an earlier stage in order to achieve delay absorption and earlier planning in the en-route phases of flights. Based on this concept, we address a dynamic/on-line air traffic control problem to provide control decisions for flights in order to achieve safety and efficiency during arrival. The dynamic feature is realized by periodically updating the flight information for aircraft trajectory predictions. Sub-problems corresponding to each information update are established. The objective of this problem is to minimize the weighted sum of route congestion and the conflict resolution workload in the enroute segment, and the number of conflicts in the TMA (Terminal Maneuvering Area). A dynamic weight assignment approach is applied for ensuring that as an aircraft get closer to the TMA, its weight for TMA metrics increases accordingly. A case study based on the arrival traffic of the Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) airport is investigated by using a meta-heuristic simulated annealing algorithm combined with the rolling horizon approach. Final results are analyzed in terms of the reduction of concerned safety issues, final control decision distribution, and the time transferred through enroute decision change.

Language: en