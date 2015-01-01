SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chen F, Chen Z. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2023; 170: e103635.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.tra.2023.103635

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study empirically examines the effects of high-speed rail (HSR) projects on individual happiness by matching city-level HSR data with individual-level happiness data. This study finds that the opening of an HSR project can promote individual happiness, with a coefficient of 0.076. This study constructs instrumental variables, namely, urban slope and area, and performs a series of robustness checks to address the potential omitted variable bias.

RESULTS show that in the study of happiness, the omitted variables of the HSR project are less biased. Further analysis reveals that provincial capitals, individuals with a rural hukou, men, the elderly, and healthy individuals are likely to benefit from the HSR project. In addition, the HSR project can improve the happiness of residents through the environment, commodity prices, and income. This study provides a new perspective on the tradeoff between the costs and benefits of HSR projects.


Language: en

Keywords

China; Happiness; High-speed rail

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print