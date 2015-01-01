Abstract

This study empirically examines the effects of high-speed rail (HSR) projects on individual happiness by matching city-level HSR data with individual-level happiness data. This study finds that the opening of an HSR project can promote individual happiness, with a coefficient of 0.076. This study constructs instrumental variables, namely, urban slope and area, and performs a series of robustness checks to address the potential omitted variable bias.



RESULTS show that in the study of happiness, the omitted variables of the HSR project are less biased. Further analysis reveals that provincial capitals, individuals with a rural hukou, men, the elderly, and healthy individuals are likely to benefit from the HSR project. In addition, the HSR project can improve the happiness of residents through the environment, commodity prices, and income. This study provides a new perspective on the tradeoff between the costs and benefits of HSR projects.

Language: en