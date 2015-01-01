Abstract

The sales and use of electric vehicles (EVs) have been growing in recent times in Europe, with the hopes of mitigating CO2 emissions and enabling more sustainable transportation. Considering the growth of the EV market, the main goal of this research is to shed light on what drives electric vehicles' satisfaction and continuance intention. We collected data from 290 EV drivers in Europe. Grounded in the task-technology fit model and expectation-confirmation theory, we explained 22 % and 40 % of the variance in EV satisfaction and continuance intention, with green self-identity as a moderator. EV satisfaction and continuance intention are primarily driven by adequate infrastructure and environmental concerns.

Language: en