Abstract

Children are one of the most vulnerable population groups in traffic crashes. Child safety seats (CSSs) can reduce the severity of crash outcomes for children. The use of CSSs has significantly increased in the U.S. over the last 40 years, but the use of CSSs in popular ridesharing services (RSSs), such as Uber and Lyft, is not widespread. This paper used a publicly available nationwide online survey designed to understand the knowledge and attitudes of drivers and riders toward child passenger safety in RSSs. This study performed a rigorous exploratory data analysis to identify key insights about the survey participants. A recently developed dimension-reduction method was applied to understand the co-occurrence patterns of the responses to gain intuitive insights. Finally, open ended responses of survey participants have been analyzed for further insights. The findings of this study can be used to promote new safety legislation and the use of CSSs in RSSs.

