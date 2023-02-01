Abstract

Shared electric kick scooters (SEKS) have become widespread in many cities worldwide with great expectations from both users and municipalities. Most cities have not yet passed specific legislation to regulate this new phenomenon, thereby increasing uncertainties across different players such as users, operators, etc. This research provides guidelines for regulating SEKS in urban areas for their successful implementation, taking advantage of a collaborative approach with expert stakeholders that look at the regulation problem from different perspectives. The study focuses on the case of Spain where SEKS have been booming over the last few years. The methodology applied follows a three-step process consisting of the identification of crucial issues and key expert stakeholders, a general survey to them, and a final focus group intended to reach consensus. The paper provides regulatory recommendations in four main areas: market access, technical requirements, traffic and safety, and supervision. It finds large agreement on key aspects such as promoting a homogeneous regulation across the municipalities within the same metropolitan area; establishing fixed bases for parking in the city centre while allowing free floating in low density areas located in the outskirts; and promoting an integration with the public transportation system.

Language: en