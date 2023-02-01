Abstract

Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions on roads accounts for about three-quarters of the total emissions of the transport sector, and therefore it is vital to reduce them. South Korea plans to expand 30% of all roads to the cooperative intelligent transport system (C-ITS). This transport system uses vehicle-to-everything communication technologies to reduce GHG emissions by 2030. This study analysed the external benefits of expanding C-ITS using the preference data from a choice experiment. A mixed logit model is used to analyse the heterogeneity of the respondents' preferences. We find that the marginal willingness to pay for reducing traffic congestion, reducing traffic accidents, improving fuel economy, reducing particulate matter emissions and reducing GHG emissions are KRW 137.63/%, KRW 189.92/%, KRW 82.71/%, KRW 447.47/%, and KRW 81.03/%, respectively. It is expected that this result will provide basic data and implications for related transportation policies.

Language: en