Abstract

The purpose of this paper is to estimate how the new point system is perceived by the Israeli drivers, in consideration of the broader context of the motives and factors that impact behaviors on the road. The study examines differences in attitudes towards the scoring method between various population groups based on group identity, nationality, age, and type of driver's license.

The study is based on a qualitative method that features the use of focus groups. In the study's framework, seven discussions were held by focus groups chosen to represent specific types of the driving population, including professional drivers, young drivers, and elderly drivers. The latter groups represent the most "problematic" groups of drivers that are at a high risk of being injured in road accidents. In addition to participating in-group discussions, group members received a closed characterization questionnaire. The questionnaire included items about their demographic and socio-economic status and questions about their attitudes towards the study's topics.

The study results show that attitudes toward the demerit point system in Israel and the refresher course varied by age, nationality, and license class. The study results show that drivers, and professional drivers, in particular, are concerned about the implications of accumulating points. However, they do not deem remedial driving courses effective as means of deterrence, or as a means of improving driving competencies.

