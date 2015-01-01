Abstract

This study investigates the impact of commuting on life satisfaction of inhabitants of Ústí nad Labem, Czech Republic. The sample is based on three consecutive questionnaire surveys in years 2019, 2020 and 2021, n = 1686 (893 women). The data was analyzed using ordered logit regression models. The results show that in the case of women, there is an optimal commuting time when using public transport. Also, active commuting (on foot or riding a bike) has a potential positive influence on women's life satisfaction. Commuting by car has no influence on the life satisfaction of women. In the case of men, there is no relation between commuting time and life satisfaction whatsoever. These results can serve as an incentive to promote certain types of transportation both on personal and public level.

Language: en