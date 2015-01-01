|
Citation
|
Kodama T, Yoann P, Hashimoto S, Nakanishi M, Tanabe J. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(3): 498-503.
|
Vernacular Title
|
定点観測した車両軌跡データを用いた合流に伴う接触リスクの評価と活用
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since the past year, Hanshin Expressway Company has been studying a method to evaluate the contact risk due to lane changes, targeting straight sections of the expressway without merging, using a wide range of vehicle trajectory data observed from certain positions. Now, as the next step, we propose a method to evaluate the contact risk during merging by probabilistic expression and classify them based on coordinated driving behavior, targeting the vicinity of merging.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Accident avoidance/Collision prediction; Contact risk; Merging; Near-miss analysis