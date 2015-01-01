SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kodama T, Yoann P, Hashimoto S, Nakanishi M, Tanabe J. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(3): 498-503.

Vernacular Title

定点観測した車両軌跡データを用いた合流に伴う接触リスクの評価と活用

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.54.498

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Since the past year, Hanshin Expressway Company has been studying a method to evaluate the contact risk due to lane changes, targeting straight sections of the expressway without merging, using a wide range of vehicle trajectory data observed from certain positions. Now, as the next step, we propose a method to evaluate the contact risk during merging by probabilistic expression and classify them based on coordinated driving behavior, targeting the vicinity of merging.

===

阪神高速では、過年度より、定点観測した広範囲の車両軌跡データを用いて、高速道路本線の直線区間を対象に、車線変更等に伴う接触リスクを評価する手法を検討してきた。今般、次のステップとして、合流付近を対象に、合流に伴う接触リスクの評価手法を提案し、リスクの発生前後で採られている調整行動の傾向を整理した。


Language: ja

Keywords

Accident avoidance/Collision prediction; Contact risk; Merging; Near-miss analysis

