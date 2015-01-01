|
Hosokawa T, Hashimoto H, Hiramatsu M, Ishida H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2023; 54(3): 521-527.
Vernacular Title
高齢ドライバを対象としたペダル踏み間違いに至る操作過程の分析
(Copyright © 2023, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
Abstract
|
The purpose of this study was to investigate the accidents caused by pedal missteps in the elderly. We applied the method of examining missteps by driving simulator in the previous report to the elderly. When the foot position was displaced during braking, the elderly failed to correct, and multiple cases of misstepping were confirmed. Additionally it was considered that it is not recommended for both elderly and nonelderly people to step on the floor with the heel attached to the floor because the lateral movement of the foot is insufficient when the heel is attached to the floor during braking.
Language: ja
Driver behavior; Driving characteristics; Elderly person; Pedal misapplication accidents; Pedal operation; Sudden braking; Unintended acceleration