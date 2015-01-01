Abstract

The purpose of this study was to investigate the accidents caused by pedal missteps in the elderly. We applied the method of examining missteps by driving simulator in the previous report to the elderly. When the foot position was displaced during braking, the elderly failed to correct, and multiple cases of misstepping were confirmed. Additionally it was considered that it is not recommended for both elderly and nonelderly people to step on the floor with the heel attached to the floor because the lateral movement of the foot is insufficient when the heel is attached to the floor during braking.



===



本研究は，前報のDSによる踏み間違い検討手法を，高齢者に適用した．急制動時に足位置がずれると，高齢者では修正できず，ブレーキを踏めなかったりアクセルを踏み込んだ事例があった．また，高齢者も非高齢者も，急制動時に踵をフロアにつけた状態でブレーキを踏む操作でのみ，足の横移動量が不足する事例が確認された．

Language: ja