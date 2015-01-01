Abstract

In Nagano City, during the postnatal home visit project for infants, puerperal women who gave their consent were given three types of questionnaires: the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Self-Evaluation Scale, the feelings questionnaire for the baby, and the childcare support checklist. Implementation started in April 2016. In cases of strong anxiety, local public health nurses provide early visit support. In addition, relevant parties gather at each health center to hold support review meetings. As a result, a system was established in which the public health nurse in charge or the person himself/herself wanted to receive mental health counseling from the Nagano City Public Health Center. Collaboration between medical institutions is based on collaboration between primary care physicians and psychiatrists. From fiscal 2016, a full-time public health nurse has been assigned to the health center as a maternal and child health coordinator, and in principle interviews and consultations are conducted when the maternal and child health handbook is issued, aiming for a system that can start seamless support from pregnancy. At present, coordinators are assigned to six health centers with a high number of births. Furthermore, we report on the progress of the Nagano model after the start of obstetric checkups. (Google Translate)





長野市では、生後に実施される乳児家庭全戸訪問事業時に、同意を得た産褥婦に、エジンバラ産後うつ病自己評価尺度、赤ちゃんへの気持ち質問票、育児支援チェックリストの3種の質問票の実施を2016年4月より開始している。不安が強いと思われるケースには、地域の保健師が早期に訪問支援をしている。また、保健センターごとに関係者が集まり、支援検討会を行っている。その結果、担当保健師や本人自身が相談したいケースは、長野市保健所の精神保健相談を受けられる体制を構築した。医療機関同士の協働については、かかりつけ医と精神科医との連携が基本となっている。2016年度からは、保健センターに母子保健コーディネーターとして専任保健師を配置し、母子健康手帳交付時に原則として面接相談を行い、妊娠期からの切れ目のない支援が開始できる体制を目指している。現在は出生数の多い6保健センターにコーディネーターを配置している。さらに、産婦健診が開始された後の長野モデルの進展について報告する。

Language: ja