Citation
Shikada K, Koizumi N, Tachibana Y. Suicide Prev. Crisis Interv. 2022; 42(1): 15-20.
Vernacular Title
長野モデルにおける妊産婦自殺対策・産後うつ支援
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japanese Association of Suicide Prevention)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In Nagano City, during the postnatal home visit project for infants, puerperal women who gave their consent were given three types of questionnaires: the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Self-Evaluation Scale, the feelings questionnaire for the baby, and the childcare support checklist. Implementation started in April 2016. In cases of strong anxiety, local public health nurses provide early visit support. In addition, relevant parties gather at each health center to hold support review meetings. As a result, a system was established in which the public health nurse in charge or the person himself/herself wanted to receive mental health counseling from the Nagano City Public Health Center. Collaboration between medical institutions is based on collaboration between primary care physicians and psychiatrists. From fiscal 2016, a full-time public health nurse has been assigned to the health center as a maternal and child health coordinator, and in principle interviews and consultations are conducted when the maternal and child health handbook is issued, aiming for a system that can start seamless support from pregnancy. At present, coordinators are assigned to six health centers with a high number of births. Furthermore, we report on the progress of the Nagano model after the start of obstetric checkups. (Google Translate)
Language: ja
Keywords
EPDS; TALKの原則; エジンバラ産後うつ病自己評価尺度; 周産期メンタルヘルス; 産婦健診