Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study was conducted to identify the minimum knowledge and skills required for suicide prevention gatekeepers (GK) with the aim of developing a simple index to assess GK knowledge and skills.



Methods: We developed the "Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Knowledge and Skills Assessment Scale (GKS)" to evaluate the minimum knowledge and skills required for GK, which were extracted from the "Gatekeeper Training Textbook" using the Delphi method. To examine the reliability and validity of the GKS, a questionnaire survey was conducted before and after GK training using the GKS, the Japanese Version of the Literacy of Suicide Scale, and the Gatekeeper Self-Efficacy Scale (GKSES).



Results: A total of 109 training attendees completed the questionnaire. There was a significant moderate positive correlation between GKS skill scores and GKSES scores. Mean GKS scores were significantly higher after training than before training. A significant strong positive intraclass correlation was observed between GKS scores immediately and one week after training.



Discussion: We identified the minimum knowledge and skills required for GK and developed an assessment scale, which was confirmed to be a reliable and valid measure of GK knowledge and skills.



===



【目的】自殺予防のためのゲートキーパー（GK）に最小限必要な知識とスキルを評価する簡便な指標を開発することとした。【方法】内閣府の『ゲートキーパー養成研修用テキスト』からデルファイ法を用いて抽出した、GKに求められる知識とスキルの習得度を評価する尺度を作成した。次にGK研修受講者に研修前後と一週間後に質問紙調査を実施した。質問紙は本研究で開発した尺度（GK知識・GKスキル）、『日本版自殺の知識尺度』『自殺予防におけるゲートキーパー自己効力感尺度（GKSES）』等で構成した。【結果】研修受講者109名から回答を得た。GKスキル得点とGKSES得点に有意な中程度の正の相関が認められた。研修後は研修前よりもGK知識・スキル得点の平均値が有意に高かった。GK知識・GKスキルの各合計得点と研修1週間後の各合計得点には有意な強い正の級内相関が認められた。【考察】本研究で開発した尺度の信頼性と妥当性が確認され、『自殺予防ゲートキーパー知識・スキル評価尺度（GKS）』と命名した。

Language: ja