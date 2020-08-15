Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research indicates that homelessness is associated with an increased risk of suicide. While street homelessness is a global problem, it is a disproportionately serious concern in low- and middle-income countries such as Ethiopia. Despite their high risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts, there has been limited research on this subject among homeless young people in Ethiopia. Therefore, we assessed the prevalence and factors contributing to suicidal behaviour among homeless young people in the southern region of this country.



METHODS: We conducted a community-based cross-sectional study from 15 June to 15 August 2020 involving 798 homeless young adults in four southern Ethiopian towns and cities. The Suicide Behaviour Questionnaire-Revised (SBQ-R) was used to assess suicidal behaviour. Data were coded and entered into Epi-Data version 7 and analysed using SPSS version 20. We conducted a multivariable logistic regression analysis to identify factors associated with suicidal behaviour. Variables with a p-value of < 0.05 were considered statistically significant. An adjusted odds ratio with a 95% confidence interval was determined to indicate the association's strength.



RESULTS: The overall prevalence of suicidal behaviour among young homeless individuals was 38.2% (95% CI: 34.8%, 41.5%). The lifetime prevalence of suicidal ideation, planning and attempt was 10.7% (95% CI: 8.6-12.9%), 5.1% (95% CI: 3.6-6.6%) and 3% (95% CI: 1.9-4.3%), respectively. A longer duration of homelessness (1-2 years) (AOR = 2.244, 95% CI: 1.447-3.481), stressful life events (AOR = 1.655, 95% CI: 1.132-2.418) and the stigma associated with homelessness (AOR = 1.629, 95% CI: 1.149-1.505) were significantly associated with suicidal behaviour.



CONCLUSION: The results of our study indicate that suicide is a serious public health problem among homeless young people in southern Ethiopia. We have found associations between suicidal behaviour and stressful events, homelessness lasting for one to two years and stigma. Our study suggests that policymakers and programme planners need to develop a strategy for preventing, detecting and managing suicidal behaviour among street-dwelling homeless young adults, a vulnerable and understudied population. A community-based suicide prevention campaign is also essential for street-dwelling homeless young people in Ethiopia.

Language: en