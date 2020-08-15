|
Citation
|
Yohannes K, Gezahegn M, Birhanie M, Simachew Y, Moges A, Ayano G, Toitole KK, Mokona H, Abebe L. BMC Psychol. 2023; 11(1): e121.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37072864
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Research indicates that homelessness is associated with an increased risk of suicide. While street homelessness is a global problem, it is a disproportionately serious concern in low- and middle-income countries such as Ethiopia. Despite their high risk of suicidal thoughts and attempts, there has been limited research on this subject among homeless young people in Ethiopia. Therefore, we assessed the prevalence and factors contributing to suicidal behaviour among homeless young people in the southern region of this country.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Humans; Risk Factors; Cross-Sectional Studies; Young Adult; Suicidal Ideation; Prevalence; Suicidal behaviour; *Suicide; *Ill-Housed Persons; Ethiopia; Ethiopia/epidemiology; Homeless young adults; Homeless youth; Low and middle-income countries; Psychiatric emergency; Rooflessness; Street homelessness; Suicidal ideation and attempts; Suicide, Attempted/prevention & control