Abstract

AIMS: Children and adolescents who are affected by trauma may have complications that are more serious and dangerous. Herein, a meta-analysis to evaluate the prevalence of maxillofacial trauma caused by various etiologies according to the geographic regions of the world among children and adolescents was conducted.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A comprehensive search was performed in four databases of PubMed/MEDLINE, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, and Scopus from January 1, 2006 until July 7, 2021. To evaluate the quality of included articles, an adapted version of the Newcastle-Ottawa scale was used. The prevalence of maxillofacial trauma was estimated by event rates and 95% confidence intervals in relation to etiology and geographic region of study population.



RESULTS: Through search in the databases and the electronic sources, 3071 records were identified, and 58 studies were eligible for inclusion in the meta-analysis. A total of 264,433 maxillofacial trauma cases were reported by all included studies. Globally, the overall prevalence of maxillofacial trauma was highest due to Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) (33.8%) followed by falls (20.7%), violence (9.9%), and sports (8.1%) in children/adolescents. The highest prevalence of maxillofacial trauma were observed in African population (48.3%) while trauma due to falls was most prevalent in Asian population (44.1%). Maxillofacial trauma due to violence (27.6%) and sports (13.3%) were highest in North Americans.



CONCLUSION: The findings demonstrate that RTC was the most prevalent etiology of maxillofacial trauma in the world. The prevalent causes of maxillofacial trauma differed between the regions of study population.

