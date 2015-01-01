Abstract

The data of this descriptive and correlational study were collected from 583 women between October 2021 and December 2021 with information form, Brief Resilience Scale, Oxford Happiness Scale-Short Form, Epidemiological Research Center Depression Scale, Heartland Forgiveness Scale, and Life Satisfaction Scale. There is a statistically significant difference between the resilience, happiness, and life satisfaction levels of women exposed to physical violence from their partners and the presence of depression (p < .001). A statistically significant difference was found between the presence of depression and resilience, happiness, and life satisfaction (p < .001) and forgiveness (p = .004) in women who were exposed to emotional violence from their partners. While resilience, happiness, and life satisfaction levels decreased in women who were exposed to physical violence from their partners, the incidence of depression increased. While the presence of depression increased in women who were exposed to emotional violence from their partners, the level of resilience, happiness, life satisfaction, and forgiveness decreased.

Language: en