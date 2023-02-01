SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sitima T, Putra KA. J. Adolesc. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2023.02.002

37074237

We are writing this commentary as 2 young people from Malawi and Indonesia each of whom has both participated in and has led youth programs aimed at improving adolescent sexual and reproductive health and achieving gender equality. Throughout our experience we have seen and experienced both effective programs and ones that fall short of what they were hoping to achieve. In this commentary we will summarize our perspectives on what makes a difference for effective adolescent programs.


