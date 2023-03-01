|
Citation
Recsky C, Moynihan M, Maranghi G, Smith OM, PausJenssen E, Sanon PN, Provost SM, Hamilton CB. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Emergency Nurses Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37074250
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: This is a rapid review of the published evidence on the effectiveness of interventions for mitigating workplace violence against staff in hospital emergency departments. Focused on the specific needs of an urban emergency department in Canada, this project sought to address the question, "What interventions have evidence regarding effectiveness for addressing workplace patient/visitor violence toward staff in the emergency department?" METHODS: Following Cochrane Rapid Review methods, 5 electronic databases (MEDLINE via PubMed, Cochrane CENTRAL, Embase, PsycINFO, CINAHL) and Google Scholar were searched in April 2022 for intervention studies to reduce or mitigate workplace violence against staff in hospital emergency departments. Critical appraisal was conducted using Joanna Briggs Institute tools. Key study findings were synthesized narratively.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Emergency medical services; Workplace violence; Health personnel