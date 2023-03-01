Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This is a rapid review of the published evidence on the effectiveness of interventions for mitigating workplace violence against staff in hospital emergency departments. Focused on the specific needs of an urban emergency department in Canada, this project sought to address the question, "What interventions have evidence regarding effectiveness for addressing workplace patient/visitor violence toward staff in the emergency department?" METHODS: Following Cochrane Rapid Review methods, 5 electronic databases (MEDLINE via PubMed, Cochrane CENTRAL, Embase, PsycINFO, CINAHL) and Google Scholar were searched in April 2022 for intervention studies to reduce or mitigate workplace violence against staff in hospital emergency departments. Critical appraisal was conducted using Joanna Briggs Institute tools. Key study findings were synthesized narratively.



RESULTS: Twenty-four studies (21 individual studies, 3 reviews) were included in this rapid review. A variety of strategies for reducing and mitigating workplace violence were identified and categorized as single or multicomponent interventions. Although most studies reported positive outcomes on workplace violence, the articles offered limited descriptions of the interventions and/or lacked robust data to demonstrate effectiveness. Insights from across the studies offer knowledge users information to support the development of comprehensive strategies to reduce workplace violence.



DISCUSSION: Despite a large body of literature on workplace violence, there is little guidance on effective strategies to mitigate workplace violence in emergency departments. Evidence suggests that multicomponent approaches targeting staff, patients/visitors, and the emergency department environment are essential to addressing and mitigating workplace violence. More research is needed that provides robust evidence on effective violence prevention interventions.

