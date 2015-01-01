|
Citation
Harris E. J. Am. Med. Assoc. JAMA 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
37075242
Abstract
More than half of US adults or their family members have encountered gun violence: they've been threatened with a firearm; they've witnessed a shooting; or a relative has been killed by a gun, including by suicide, according to nationally representative poll of 1271 people. Black adults were about twice as likely as White adults to report having seen someone being shot or to have had a relative who was killed by a gun in the Kaiser Family Foundation survey.
