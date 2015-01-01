Abstract

In the US, suicide is a leading cause of death among individuals aged 5 to 64 years.1 An association between cannabis use and increased suicidal ideation and attempts has been identified among adolescents and younger adults,2 yet not older adults.3 Concerns for mental well-being across all ages are increasing, bolstered by increasing suicide rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.4 Concurrently, more states have legalized adult-use cannabis.5 The purpose of this study was to describe suicidal cannabis exposures reported to US poison centers from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2021, and compare case characteristics before and during the pandemic...



Intentional, suspected suicidal cannabis exposures reported to US poison centers increased from 2009 to 2021. Increases during and after the pandemic were notable and greatest among children and females. Most involved other substances; due to the cross-sectional nature of the data, we could not identify a causal association between cannabis use and a suicide attempt. Associations between cannabis use and mental health, especially among younger users, have been reported.2 Our findings suggest that deleterious medical outcomes occur frequently among older adults. Explanations could include interactions between age-related conditions and medications...

Language: en