Citation
Graves JM, Dilley JA, Klein T, Liebelt E. JAMA Netw. Open 2023; 6(4): e239044.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Medical Association)
DOI
PMID
37074718
Abstract
In the US, suicide is a leading cause of death among individuals aged 5 to 64 years.1 An association between cannabis use and increased suicidal ideation and attempts has been identified among adolescents and younger adults,2 yet not older adults.3 Concerns for mental well-being across all ages are increasing, bolstered by increasing suicide rates during the COVID-19 pandemic.4 Concurrently, more states have legalized adult-use cannabis.5 The purpose of this study was to describe suicidal cannabis exposures reported to US poison centers from January 1, 2009, to December 31, 2021, and compare case characteristics before and during the pandemic...
Language: en