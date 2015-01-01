Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intradural disc herniation(IDH) caused by trauma is a rare type of disease，which is difficult to diagnose clinically and is easily misdiagnosed. We received a patient with the disease, reported the case to share the process of diagnosis and treatment and put forward our own opinions, so as to increase the probability of correct diagnosis.



CASE PRESENTATION: We report the case of a 48-year-old male who fell from a scaffold at a height of 2 m. Later, he developed low back pain, restricted movement, numbness and hyperalgesia of the lower left limb, and decreased left muscle strength. He was diagnosed with IDH. Treatment with posterior decompression and intramedullary decompression with pedicle screw internal fixation was performed. His postoperative course was uneventful, and he underwent regular follow up for 1 year. Good neurologic symptom improvement was achieved.



CONCLUSIONS: IDH is rare, and comprehensive consideration and film reading can improve the correct diagnosis rate. Accurate diagnosis and early decompression of laminae and intramedullary decompression can lead to good recovery after neurologic impingement.

Language: en