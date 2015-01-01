|
Jin YZ, Zhao B, Zhao XF, Lu XD, Fan ZF, Wang CJ, Qi DT, Wang XN, Zhou RT, Zhao YB. Orthop. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37073103
BACKGROUND: Intradural disc herniation(IDH) caused by trauma is a rare type of disease，which is difficult to diagnose clinically and is easily misdiagnosed. We received a patient with the disease, reported the case to share the process of diagnosis and treatment and put forward our own opinions, so as to increase the probability of correct diagnosis.
Language: en
Trauma; Literature review; Case report; Correct diagnosis; Intradural disc herniation