Abstract

In this issue of Pediatrics, Chauhan et al1 present an illuminating systematic review and meta-analysis on the benefit of physical activity interventions on recovery in youth with concussion.



It is critical that we have effective management strategies for promoting recovery and return to typical function after concussion, given its high prevalence. Indeed, 1 in 5 US youth are diagnosed with at least 1 concussion by the time they reach adolescence.2 The recognition that significant harm can be caused by sending a concussed athlete back into active play3 led to a "rest is best" treatment model. However, the pendulum may have swung too far toward bedrest because there are myriad consequences of lying in a dark and quiet room for prolonged periods waiting for concussion symptoms to abate. Over time, the loss of routine, social isolation, multisensory deprivation, and physical deconditioning can develop. This can lead to...

