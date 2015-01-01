Abstract

CONTEXT: Concussions in youth are highly prevalent. Previously, rest was prescribed to prevent adverse outcomes; however, early return to activity is emerging to improve the recovery trajectory.



OBJECTIVES: To evaluate the effectiveness of early return to physical and social activity interventions on recovery outcomes in youth with concussion. DATA SOURCES: A systematic review was conducted up to October 2022. STUDY SELECTION: We included randomized controlled trials (RCTs) and non-RCTs that reported effects of activity-based interventions on symptoms, quality-of-life (QoL), and return to preinjury activity levels in children and youth after a concussion. DATA EXTRACTION: Three authors independently extracted data on publication year and country, study setting and design, sample size, participant demographics, intervention, outcome(s), and author conclusion. Meta-analysis was conducted on appropriate RCTs.



RESULTS: Twenty-four studies were included in the final review, of which 10 were RCTs. There was a significant effect of activity interventions on symptom reporting (standardized mean difference, 0.39 [95% confidence interval, 0.15 to 0.63]; I2, 0%; P =.002). There was not a significant effect of activity-based interventions on QoL (mean difference, -0.91 [95% confidence interval, -7.76 to 5.94]; I2, 0%; P =.79). No meta-analysis was performed on return to preinjury activity levels because of insufficient number of RCTs conducted. LIMITATIONS: One outcome was excluded from the meta-analysis. Interventions emphasizing social activity were lacking.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate that activity-based interventions may significantly improve concussion symptoms. There is insufficient data to understand the effect of activity-based intervention on QoL and return to preinjury activity levels.

Language: en