Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to report the construction of an educational technology to promote non-violent communication for health professionals.



METHODS: an experience report on the development of an educational technology on non-violent communication for health professionals, prepared by members of a social university extension project. The Plan-Do-Study-Act cycle was used as a process or product management procedure.



RESULTS: two complete management method cycles were performed. A mini almanac was generated as a final product, which addressed the main elements of non-violent communication, an example of its use in everyday life, hobbies and interspersed activities.



CONCLUSION: educational technology construction (mini almanac) by members of a university extension project was facilitated using the Plan-Do-Study-Act cycle, proving to be a resource for disseminating non-violent communication in health work and promoting a culture of peace.

Language: pt