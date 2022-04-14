SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Adriani PA, Hino P, Taminato M, Fernandes H. Rev. Bras. Enferm. 2023; 76Suppl 4(Suppl 4): e20220414.

(Copyright © 2023, Associacao Brasilerira de Enfermagem)

10.1590/0034-7167-2022-0414

37075361

OBJECTIVE: to report the construction of an educational technology to promote non-violent communication for health professionals.

METHODS: an experience report on the development of an educational technology on non-violent communication for health professionals, prepared by members of a social university extension project. The Plan-Do-Study-Act cycle was used as a process or product management procedure.

RESULTS: two complete management method cycles were performed. A mini almanac was generated as a final product, which addressed the main elements of non-violent communication, an example of its use in everyday life, hobbies and interspersed activities.

CONCLUSION: educational technology construction (mini almanac) by members of a university extension project was facilitated using the Plan-Do-Study-Act cycle, proving to be a resource for disseminating non-violent communication in health work and promoting a culture of peace.


