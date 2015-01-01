SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smid WJ, Wever EC, Van den Heuvel N. Sex. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10790632231170823

PMID

37073777

Abstract

Following a network perspective, risk of sexual reoffending can be understood as a construct that emerges from the interactions between risk factors. If these interrelationships are validly mapped out, this leads to an increased understanding of the risk and thus may contribute to more effective and/or more efficient interventions. This paper reports on personalized network modeling mapping the interrelationships of dynamic risk factors for an individual convicted of sexual offenses, using experience sampling (ESM) based on Stable-2007 items. The longitudinal character of ESM enables both the assessment of interrelations between risk factors within a timeframe and the relationships between risk factors over time. Networks are calculated and compared to the clinical assessment of interrelationships between the risk factors.


Language: en

Keywords

risk assessment; network analysis; experience sampling; personalized network modeling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print