|
Citation
|
Bhatia D, Mikulich SK, Natvig C, Sakai JT. Subst. Use Misuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37073541
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Adolescence is a common time for experimentation with substance use and the emergence of sex differences in substance use patterns. Although similar in early adolescence, male and female substance use patterns historically diverge by young adulthood, with males using more substances than females. We aim to add to current literature by utilizing a nationally representative sample, assessing a broad range of substances used, and focusing on a sentinel period during which sex differences emerge. We hypothesized that certain sex-specific substance use patterns emerge in adolescence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
epidemiology; substance use; Adolescence; population-based