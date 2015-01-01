Abstract

A specific mental disorder can itself constitute a risk factor for a completed suicide. Even more important, the disorder is typically a modifiable risk factor which informs its own treatment. Recent editions of the DSM have included "suicide subsections" for specific mental disorders and conditions in which the risks of suicidal thoughts and behaviors for the disorder are noted in the literature. The DSM-5-TR can therefore serve as a compendium to be referred to for initial guidance as to whether a specific disorder could contribute to the risk. Adding completed suicides and suicide attempts, also addressed in these subsections, the sections were examined individually for the four parameters of suicidality. Accordingly, the four parameters of suicidality examined here are: suicide, suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior, and suicide attempts. After providing interpretive comments for each, the parameters for all disorders with a suicide subsection were tabulated for ease of reference. Because specific medical disorders are also associated with elevated rates of suicide, these disorders and the supporting research are tabulated and briefly acknowledged. Allowing for the limitations of the suicide subsections and their analysis, this exegesis is proposed to contribute to training in risk assessment for forensic psychiatry and psychology fellows and to highlight the potential referential value of the DSM-5-TR's suicide subsections for clinical practitioners and those who pursue research on suicide.

Language: en