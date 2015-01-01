|
Katembu S, Zahedi A, Sommer W. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1001132.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37077195
INTRODUCTION: Converging neurobiological and epidemiological evidence indicates that exposure to traumatic events in the early stages of development, that is, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), negatively affects the likelihood of being involved in violent behavior later in life. These problems are hypothesized to be mediated by the disruption of executive functions, in particular, the ability to inhibit inappropriate actions. Here we aimed to distinguish the contribution of inhibition in non-emotional and emotional situations (i.e., emotion regulation) and assessed the modulating influence of stress, testing Nairobi county high school students in a two-experiment study.
Adolescent; Humans; Cognition; violence; Kenya; adverse childhood experiences; Emotions/physiology; *Adverse Childhood Experiences; cognitive control; emotional regulation; Executive Function/physiology; intelligence; working memory